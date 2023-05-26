The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.65.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.66. 8,303,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,278,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.