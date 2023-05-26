The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1,067.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 196,163 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

WMB stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

