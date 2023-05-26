Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,868 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.66% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $89,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.20. The stock had a trading volume of 165,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,312. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $251.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.65 and its 200-day moving average is $203.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

