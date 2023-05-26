Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,123 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Koninklijke Philips worth $48,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PHG stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.45. 505,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,598. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.9387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.96%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.