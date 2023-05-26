Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Markel makes up approximately 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.40% of Markel worth $70,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Markel by 181.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Up 1.4 %

Markel stock traded up $18.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,332.58. 17,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,315.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,320.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,458.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

