Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $28.05 Million Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.77% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $28,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,821,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 88.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,605,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,121,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WTM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,340.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,172.00 and a 12-month high of $1,560.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,407.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,409.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

