Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,429 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.32% of FOX worth $53,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in FOX by 1,117.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,204. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.