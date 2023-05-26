Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 614,313 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 614,313 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.38% of Annaly Capital Management worth $37,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,490. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.