Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 79,023 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,023 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage makes up about 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $76,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. 784,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,700. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

