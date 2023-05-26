Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 8,608 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,699 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.13% of Diamondback Energy worth $31,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.26. The company had a trading volume of 574,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,635. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.18 and its 200 day moving average is $140.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.