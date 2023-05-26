Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,269 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 335,305 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $45,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ROST stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.88. 987,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

