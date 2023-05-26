Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $163.00

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$163.00 and traded as high as C$168.08. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$167.39, with a volume of 264,019 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$172.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$163.03. The company has a market cap of C$79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 85.26%.

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.