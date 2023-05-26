THORChain Price Tops $1.13 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. One THORChain token can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004240 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $388.03 million and approximately $16.50 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,074,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,604,537 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars.

