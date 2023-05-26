Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 251,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 91.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 205,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 98,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 1,459.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 69,091 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

THCP remained flat at $10.23 during trading hours on Friday. 1,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,039. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Further Reading

