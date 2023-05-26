Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down to $2.36

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $1.83. Tilray shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 19,264,969 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.74.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Down 20.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The firm had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth $19,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $6,586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilray by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,380,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,898 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.