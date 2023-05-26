Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96, Briefing.com reports. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.92. 395,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,486. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,105 shares of company stock worth $773,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,030,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.