Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 2,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04.
Tomra Systems ASA Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Tomra Systems ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile
Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.
Further Reading
