Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 2,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04.

Tomra Systems ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Tomra Systems ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMRAY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

