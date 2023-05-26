Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.81 billion-$19.81 billion.

Toray Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

TRYIY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 27,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,532. Toray Industries has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

