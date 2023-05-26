Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.81 billion-$19.81 billion.
Toray Industries Trading Down 1.0 %
TRYIY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 27,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,532. Toray Industries has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.
Toray Industries Company Profile
