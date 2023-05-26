Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.91

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.91 and traded as high as C$20.90. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$19.88, with a volume of 267,809 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on TXG shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.
