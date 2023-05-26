Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Down 72.0% in May

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,854. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

