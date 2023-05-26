Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

TXP remained flat at GBX 57.50 ($0.72) during midday trading on Friday. 264,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,473. Touchstone Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 51 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.42).

