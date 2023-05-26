TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
TowneBank has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.
TowneBank Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $33.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TOWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after purchasing an additional 827,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,040,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in TowneBank by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 333,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TowneBank by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,624,000 after purchasing an additional 244,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.
About TowneBank
TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.
