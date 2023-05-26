TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TowneBank has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

TowneBank Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after purchasing an additional 827,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,040,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in TowneBank by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 333,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TowneBank by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,624,000 after purchasing an additional 244,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

