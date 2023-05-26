TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.98 ($0.51). Approximately 40,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 291,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.52).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.65 million, a PE ratio of -1,024.50 and a beta of 2.18.
About TPXimpact
TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.
