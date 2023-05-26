TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Price Performance

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock remained flat at $25.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,040. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24.

