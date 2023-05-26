Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 965 ($12.00) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.81) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.20) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.58) to GBX 1,048 ($13.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.55) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,090.38 ($13.56).

Shares of TPK traded up GBX 3.02 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 893.42 ($11.11). 223,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,070. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,240 ($15.42). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 934.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 959.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.58) per share, with a total value of £19,848.92 ($24,687.71). 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

