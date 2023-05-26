Tristel (LON:TSTL) Research Coverage Started at Numis Securities

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Investment analysts at Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tristel (LON:TSTLGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set an “add” rating and a GBX 390 ($4.85) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

Tristel Stock Performance

TSTL traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 341 ($4.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,583. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76. Tristel has a one year low of GBX 272 ($3.38) and a one year high of GBX 430 ($5.35). The firm has a market cap of £161.12 million, a PE ratio of 4,871.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 331.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 342.67.

About Tristel

(Get Rating)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.