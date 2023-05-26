Tristel (LON:TSTL) Research Coverage Started at Numis Securities

Investment analysts at Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set an “add” rating and a GBX 390 ($4.85) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

Tristel Stock Performance

TSTL traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 341 ($4.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,583. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76. Tristel has a one year low of GBX 272 ($3.38) and a one year high of GBX 430 ($5.35). The firm has a market cap of £161.12 million, a PE ratio of 4,871.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 331.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 342.67.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

