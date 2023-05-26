TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Trading Up 0.4%

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $29.49. Approximately 25,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 6,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Composite TR index. The fund is actively managed and invests in global equities focused on artificial intelligence and deep learning. LRNZ was launched on Feb 28, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

