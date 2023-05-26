Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,978,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,666,000 after buying an additional 76,922 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.