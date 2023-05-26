Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Sells $51,477.75 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $51,477.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TWO opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

