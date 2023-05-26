Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Sells $51,477.75 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $51,477.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 2.2 %
TWO opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.51%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period.
Two Harbors Investment Company Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.