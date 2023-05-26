TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Trading Down 2.6%

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) was down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on TXO Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of TXO Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

TXO Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96.

TXO Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in TXO Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $1,156,000.

About TXO Partners

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

