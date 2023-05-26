UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Receives $39.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. UGI has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $44.54.
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UGI will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.15%.
UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
