UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Receives $39.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

UGI Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UGI by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after buying an additional 185,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in UGI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,724,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. UGI has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UGI will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.15%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

