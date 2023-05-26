Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $490.00 at Loop Capital

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $535.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.76.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $438.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $522.33 and a 200 day moving average of $498.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.