Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %

Unilever Dividend Announcement

NYSE UL traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $51.41. 615,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,359. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

