Unisync (TSE:UNI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.75

Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Unisync Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$32.32 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Unisync Company Profile

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

