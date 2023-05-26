United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular Stock Down 3.4 %

United States Cellular stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.98 and a beta of 0.66. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $416,995.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,825 shares in the company, valued at $416,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in United States Cellular by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.