UNIUM (UNM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $574.87 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. UNIUM has a market cap of $574.87 million and $29,655.78 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can now be bought for $40.16 or 0.00149747 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 41.65563959 USD and is up 4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30,838.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

