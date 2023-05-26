UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $3.58

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00013541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.33 billion and approximately $592,007.27 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00329925 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000757 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,286,300 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,299,931.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.56232393 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $639,336.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

