V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $18.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VFC. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

