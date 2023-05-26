Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.45-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $277.58 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $213.27 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Featured Stories

