Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $26,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,278,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.21. 50,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

