Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the April 30th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VWOB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. 23,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,263. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $66.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,185 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 88,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,131.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,213,000.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

