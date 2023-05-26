Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Bank of America Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 12.78% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $8,705,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,182,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.93. 560,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

