Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the April 30th total of 748,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,426,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS remained flat at $45.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,289. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $49.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $183,000.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

