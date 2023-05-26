Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,401 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $271,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.70. 1,701,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.