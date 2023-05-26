Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the April 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vaso Price Performance
Shares of VASO remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Friday. 67,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,890. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.
About Vaso
