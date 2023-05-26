VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Cut to “Market Perform” at SVB Securities

SVB Securities cut shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VECT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VectivBio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

VectivBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VECT opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. VectivBio has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VectivBio

VectivBio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECT. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VectivBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,218,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in VectivBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,169,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VectivBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in VectivBio by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,369,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 867,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VectivBio by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 861,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

