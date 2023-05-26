VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Cut to “Market Perform” at SVB Securities

SVB Securities cut shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VECT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VectivBio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.
VectivBio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VECT opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. VectivBio has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VectivBio
VectivBio Company Profile
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VectivBio (VECT)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.