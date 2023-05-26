Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.09.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.86. 877,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,193. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

