Velocys’ (VLS) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Velocys Stock Performance

LON VLS opened at GBX 2.35 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.27. Velocys has a one year low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 7.30 ($0.09). The company has a market capitalization of £32.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Velocys alerts:

Velocys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.