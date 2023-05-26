Velocys’ (VLS) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Velocys Stock Performance
LON VLS opened at GBX 2.35 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.27. Velocys has a one year low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 7.30 ($0.09). The company has a market capitalization of £32.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.11.
Velocys Company Profile
