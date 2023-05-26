Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ventas Stock Down 1.1 %

VTR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.32. 315,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

