Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the April 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Venus Concept

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 1,762.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VERO shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Venus Concept from $48.75 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Venus Concept Trading Up 4.8 %

VERO traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,335. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.77. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 426.69%. The company had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Venus Concept

(Get Rating)

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.